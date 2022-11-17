United States Federal Trade Commission Suing To Block Microsoft Acquisition Of Activision Blizzard King

So about that Call of Duty post...

The largest objection to the Microsoft / Activision merger has been levied in the home country of the two monoliths.

The United Stated Federal Trade Commission (FTC) voted 3-2 today to proceed with a lawsuit blocking the $68.7b buyout of the Call of Duty / Warcraft / Candy Crush publisher by Microsoft. Although the deal was cleared in some smaller jurisdictions, competition bodies in the US, UK, and European Union have all raised objections.

The suit alleges that allowing the acquisition would harm competition in the industry, and was rumored prior to the US Thanksgiving weekend.