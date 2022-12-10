Episode 349: Nintendo Wins by Doing Nothing

Sometimes you just keep your head down and stay out of it and good things happen.

You know when two people are fighting and you don't really want any part in it but then suddenly one of them offers you Call of Duty for ten years and suddenly its your problem? Yeah we've all been there, and so has Nintendo. John, Neal, and Alex discuss the latest in the continuing sitcom of Microsoft trying to buy Activision Blizzard King. We also have some listener mail discussing Nintendo's yearly release schedule.