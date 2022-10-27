Third Major Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Update Due On November 24

Including an option for those who don't want to have to deal with that rando who keeps knocking you down with the Longsword.

The third update for the Sunbreak expansion of Monster Hunter Rise is bringing some nice quality of life and more insane monsters.

Launching on November 24, "Title Update 3" will include an option to bring the Followers on regular quests, including Master Rank and Anomaly Research hunts. The trailer below shows three new monsters, all of which are variants: "Risen" Kushala Daora, "Risen" Teostra, and "Chaotic" Gore Magala.

The update will also provide special "stuffed monster" weapons as paid DLC.