Nintendo Direct To Air September 13

Line forms for the happening bunker on the left, please.

The traditional pre-Tokyo Game Show presentation for Nintendo will return for another round.

Nintendo have announced a Direct tomorrow, to air at 10 a.m. EDT, 7 a.m. PDT, and 1600 CET. It is slated for roughly 40 minutes, and will focus on "Nintendo Switch games launching this winter".

This represents the first full Direct since February, with two game-specific shows (Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Splatoon 3) and a Partner Showcase in the interim.

Due to a period of national mourning in the United Kingdom, Nintendo UK will not be airing the Direct live: the announcements will be posted on the Nintendo Europe social channels and the show will be available as video-on-demand an hour later (1700 CET, 1600 BST).