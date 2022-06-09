Atari 50 Compilation Announced, Includes Games From Lynx And Jaguar

The ups and downs of a half century in games.

The incorporation of Atari was 50 years ago this week, and a collection this fall will pay homage to all of it.

Game Informer has released a preview of "Atari 50", a compilation of more than 90 games from the historical developer and a few new titles. Games from the Atari Lynx (a late 1980s color handheld console that released a few weeks after the North American launch of the Game Boy) and the Atari Jaguar (an early 1990s 32-bit console) will be included in the compilation: these are claimed to be the first time any game from those platforms has been re-released.

Some original software will be included, including a modern-graphics version of Yar's Revenge and a recreation of Airworld, the unreleased fourth game in the infamous SwordQuest series. The Yar's Revenge included will allow for swapping of graphics (between the original and modern styles) on the fly.

The compilation is developed by Digital Eclipse (Mega Man Legacy Collection, the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection) and will be out for the holiday season.