Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Direct To Air June 22

This was the Wednesday Direct you were looking for, right?
More information about Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be coming directly on Wednesday.
Nintendo have announced a Xenoblade 3-devoted Nintendo Direct will air on June 22 at 10 am E.T., 1400 CET, and 2300 JST. The presentation will run roughly 20 minutes.
A similar presentation was held for Xenoblade 2 in November 2017 during which the game's DLC expansion pass - including the Torna: The Golden Country expansion - were announced.
Tune in on 6/22 at 7am PT for a livestreamed #XenobladeChronicles3 Direct presentation featuring roughly 20 minutes of information about the upcoming RPG adventure for #NintendoSwitch. pic.twitter.com/x3pRs0EYRA— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 20, 2022