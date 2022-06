Who's up for Sophie's Choice again?

The second war for Fodlan is about to start.

A demo for Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is now available on the eShop. The demo covers the first portion of the final game, and save data will carry over to the June 24 release.

A "Download Demo" link was spotted on the game's web store page as early as Thursday, and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity featured a demo with carryover as well.