And the price is exactly what it says in the subtitle.

The multiplayer mayhem of Fall Guys is finally coming to Switch with a perfect entry price.

The bean-running game, which was announced for Switch in a Nintendo Direct in February 2021, will finally come out on June 21. During the interim, developer Mediatonic was acquired by Epic Games, resulting in the Switch version coming with the game's transition to a free to play model.

Due to the nature of the release, cross platform play and progression will be available across Switch, PlayStation consoles, Xbox consoles, and PC via the Epic Games Store. Monetization will come with a combination of cosmetics and a season pass for new content.