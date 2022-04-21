Alan Wake Remastered Officially Confirmed For Switch

Final release date TBA, but at least we know the format and have a window

The story of Alan Wake is coming to the Switch - officially.

In a 12th anniversary video (embedded below), the first minute shows off-screen footage of the remaster running on a Switch Lite. Remedy later confirmed that the title would launch this fall, natively (not a cloud title) but digital only.

The ESRB listed a Switch version with the remastered version's rating when the remaster released on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 last October.

The full video, which includes an update on the TV show, is below: the Switch portion is in the opening minute.