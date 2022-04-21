We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

Alan Wake Remastered Officially Confirmed For Switch

by Donald Theriault - May 12, 2022, 12:13 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: Remedy

Final release date TBA, but at least we know the format and have a window

The story of Alan Wake is coming to the Switch - officially.

In a 12th anniversary video (embedded below), the first minute shows off-screen footage of the remaster running on a Switch Lite. Remedy later confirmed that the title would launch this fall, natively (not a cloud title) but digital only.

The ESRB listed a Switch version with the remastered version's rating when the remaster released on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 last October.

The full video, which includes an update on the TV show, is below: the Switch portion is in the opening minute.

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement