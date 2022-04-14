New Details For Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Announced Including Themed Pro Controller

"This aquatic monster couldn't be any more of a pain in the a... oh, it's in lava now."

Capcom has unveiled new details for next month's Sunbreak expansion of Monster Hunter Rise.

A preview video for the June 30 expansion showed a returning monster - Seregios, a flagship monster of Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate - as well as an ice version of Somnacath and a lava-based version of the aquatic Almudron. A new quest type, "Follower Quests", will also be made available and provide single-player hunts with characters from both the main game and the expansion.

The Switch skill system - already announced to be expanding to a max of five - will also allow for two loadouts to be prepared and swapped to on the fly, along with a way of evading attacks and switching skills.

Having a Monster Hunter Stories 2 save on the same system will unlock a new cat layered armor in Sunbreak based on Stories's mascot Navirou, and a Pro Controller themed around Sunbreak's flagship monster Malzeno was also announced for release on the same day.