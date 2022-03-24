Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Release Date Tagged For July 29

And a new trailer goes with it - wait, wasn't this supposed to be September?

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is coming in sooner than first thought.

Originally announced for "September" in the last general Nintendo Direct, the RPG sequel will now launch worldwide on July 29. The announcement was accompanied by a new trailer (embedded below).

With the earlier launch, it will now launch one week after the remake of Live a Live.

A limited edition containing an artbook and steelbook case will be sold from the North American My Nintendo store as well: details will be announced separately for that.