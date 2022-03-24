We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Release Date Tagged For July 29

by Donald Theriault - April 19, 2022, 9:07 am EDT
Total comments: 1 Source: Nintendo

And a new trailer goes with it - wait, wasn't this supposed to be September?

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is coming in sooner than first thought.

Originally announced for "September" in the last general Nintendo Direct, the RPG sequel will now launch worldwide on July 29. The announcement was accompanied by a new trailer (embedded below).

With the earlier launch, it will now launch one week after the remake of Live a Live.

A limited edition containing an artbook and steelbook case will be sold from the North American My Nintendo store as well: details will be announced separately for that.

Images

Talkback

broodwars1 hour ago

The Limited Edition only being available from Nintendo's store is fucking bullshit. If we thought Nintendo of America LEs were impossible to buy before, we ain't seen nothin' yet.  >:(

