Hey, maybe we can keep this around 24/7?

Splatoon 3 will retain one of 2's more unique modes.

The trailer shown in today's Nintendo Direct focused on the Salmon Run mode, known as "Salmon Run: Next Wave" in Splatoon 3. New boss Salmonids were shown as well as new techniques for the players, such as the ability to fling scoring orbs to teammates who have a better chance of scoring goals.

A "summer" release window was given for Splatoon 3 as well.