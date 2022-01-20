We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Super Famicom RPG Live A Live Getting HD-2D Treatment, Launching On Switch July 22

by Donald Theriault - February 9, 2022, 6:21 pm EST
Total comments: 1 Source: Nintendo Direct

The second of two shocking Square Enix localizations today.

Square Enix has given the HD-2D treatment to one of its most surprising games - which will also get its first localization.

1994 Super Famicom RPG Live a Live will be remastered on Switch July 22. The original title featured seven stories in different time periods ranging from "prehistory" to the "far future", and turn-based combat set on a grid system.

Live a Live was the directorial debut of Takashi Tokita, who would later direct Chrono Trigger and Parasite Eve for Square: his most recent directorial effort was 2019's Oninaki from the Tokyo RPG Factory subsidiary.

Two additional remakes, mech strategy RPGs Front Mission I and II, were announced for publication by Forever Entertainment (Panzer Dragoon remake): the first will launch in summer with the second given no release window.

Talkback

Luigi Dude45 minutes ago

Love that we're finally getting all these classic RPG's that never left Japan.  So many great games from that era that we can finally experience.  It's also crazy to look back and realize just how massive Square really was back in the early to mid 90's.  They were able to make so many RPG's in such a short period of time with some of them being very ambitious for their time.

This particular game I've always heard good things about so will be happy to finally try it out.

