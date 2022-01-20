Super Famicom RPG Live A Live Getting HD-2D Treatment, Launching On Switch July 22

The second of two shocking Square Enix localizations today.

Square Enix has given the HD-2D treatment to one of its most surprising games - which will also get its first localization.

1994 Super Famicom RPG Live a Live will be remastered on Switch July 22. The original title featured seven stories in different time periods ranging from "prehistory" to the "far future", and turn-based combat set on a grid system.

Live a Live was the directorial debut of Takashi Tokita, who would later direct Chrono Trigger and Parasite Eve for Square: his most recent directorial effort was 2019's Oninaki from the Tokyo RPG Factory subsidiary.

Two additional remakes, mech strategy RPGs Front Mission I and II, were announced for publication by Forever Entertainment (Panzer Dragoon remake): the first will launch in summer with the second given no release window.