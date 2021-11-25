New Pokemon Legends Arceus Trailer Reveals Characters, More Crossover Content Announced

And this game works in Sinnoh the way one might work in "Naga" or ironically, "Arceus".

A new trailer for Pokemon Legends: Arceus has shown off some familiar sounding clans.

The video (below) reveals a pair of clans who serve as "wardens" for Pokemon in the region, called the Diamond and Pearl clans. A group of merchants were also shown, including one who may be an ancestor of future Sinnoh Pokemon League champion Cynthia.

In addition to the save bonuses for Let's Go Pikachu / Eevee and Sword / Shield previously announced, a Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl save on the same Switch will unlock special missions as well. Outfits themed around Team Galactic and Darkrai will be granted upon the completion of missions to go along with the previously announced Shaymin, Shaymin outfit, and Pikachu / Eevee masks.