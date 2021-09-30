Pikmin Bloom Is The Niantic And Nintendo Developed Pikmin App, Coming Within Days

Uh, kind of hard to grow a garden in October guys. At least in the Northern hemisphere.

The 20th anniversary of Pikmin's original sprouting will feature the launch of its first mobile title.

The Nintendo and Niantic mobile Pikmin game has been revealed as Pikmin Bloom, which will roll out worldwide in the coming days (beginning in Australia and Singapore). Players will start with a few Pikmin and gain more by reaching step milestones, then have to use the Pikmin to plant flowers in the world (via alternate reality, similar to Niantic's Pokemon Go). All existing Pikmin types can be earned.

The game links are as follows: iOS devices, Android devices. A trailer and introduction from Niantic and Nintendo can be seen below: