Eiyuden Chronicle Prequel Announced For Switch Release In 2022

Perhaps a good sign for the main game's full release on Switch as well.

The wildly successful crowdfunding campaign for Suikoden spiritual successor Eiyuden Chronicle will bear some fruit on Switch.

During a 505 Games TGS presentation, the publisher confirmed that the prequel title Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, which was a stretch goal in the initial campaign, would come to Switch in 2022. It was previously announced for PC and active PlayStation / Xbox consoles.

Rising is an action RPG with town building elements that will provide backstory for some of the characters in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes - the game originally crowdfunded earlier this year and slated for 2023. According to the original campaign, they will attempt to bring that game to Switch but would prefer a more powerful version of the system be available.