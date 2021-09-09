We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

Eiyuden Chronicle Prequel Announced For Switch Release In 2022

by Donald Theriault - October 1, 2021, 9:38 am EDT
Total comments: 1 Source: 505 Games

Perhaps a good sign for the main game's full release on Switch as well.

The wildly successful crowdfunding campaign for Suikoden spiritual successor Eiyuden Chronicle will bear some fruit on Switch.

During a 505 Games TGS presentation, the publisher confirmed that the prequel title Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, which was a stretch goal in the initial campaign, would come to Switch in 2022. It was previously announced for PC and active PlayStation / Xbox consoles.

Rising is an action RPG with town building elements that will provide backstory for some of the characters in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes - the game originally crowdfunded earlier this year and slated for 2023. According to the original campaign, they will attempt to bring that game to Switch but would prefer a more powerful version of the system be available.

Talkback

CrimmJames Jones, Associate Editor1 hour ago

Announcing prequels for crowdfunding projects before the core game is out? Always works well.

Add to the discussion!
Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement