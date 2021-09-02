Triangle Strategy Announces Release Date and Addresses Player Feedback

Working title no more
The team behind Square Enix’s Triangle Strategy has officially announced the release date, dropped the working title and revealed changes in today’s Nintendo Direct. These changes were made according to player feedback in the survey that came packaged with February’s demo. These changes and additions include:
- Easy and Hard difficulties (along with the standard “Default” difficulty
- Improved user interface
- Ability to change camera angles
- Ability to review previous conversations
- Faster loading times
The “HD-2D” turn-based tactics game will release on Nintendo Switch March 4th, 2022.