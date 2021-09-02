Triangle Strategy Announces Release Date and Addresses Player Feedback

Working title no more

The team behind Square Enix’s Triangle Strategy has officially announced the release date, dropped the working title and revealed changes in today’s Nintendo Direct. These changes were made according to player feedback in the survey that came packaged with February’s demo. These changes and additions include:

Easy and Hard difficulties (along with the standard “Default” difficulty

Improved user interface

Ability to change camera angles

Ability to review previous conversations

Faster loading times

The “HD-2D” turn-based tactics game will release on Nintendo Switch March 4th, 2022.