Indie RPG Cris Tales Receiving Demo On Switch Today

Try out the battle system for the time-spanning November release.

It might be launching in November, but players will be able to go hands on with Cris Tales later today.

A demo for the upcoming RPG will be available today in the North American eShop, or from tomorrow in the European shop. There will be two portions of the demo: an exploration portion to try out the time manipulation central to the game, and a portion of the "Colosseum" to try out the battle system.

The world of Cris Tales is heavily inspired by Colombia, and the demo (in North America) is timed to launch on the country's anniversary of independence.