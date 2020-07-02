Devolver Digital Event Announces Olija, Provides Release Date For Carrion

Tear the humans apart with a sweet grappling hook.

Devolver's next Switch release will be ripping up the eShop in a couple of weeks, while they have acquired .

Olija, a swashbuckling platformer developed by The Skeleton Crew, will be launching on Switch in 2020. The game was originally set to be published by Unties.

Olija is a story about facing the unknown in adversity with an ultra badass mystical harpoon - excited to be partnering with @SkeletonCrewStu!



Coming to Nintendo Switch and PC this year!https://t.co/qPUVoJfyHg pic.twitter.com/BEFx3fzzCj — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) July 11, 2020

Carrion, the "reverse horror" title announced in last year's Devolver Digital Showcase, will launch on Switch July 23.