Devolver Digital Event Announces Olija, Provides Release Date For Carrion

by Donald Theriault - July 11, 2020, 12:47 pm PDT
Tear the humans apart with a sweet grappling hook.

Devolver's next Switch release will be ripping up the eShop in a couple of weeks, while they have acquired .

Olija, a swashbuckling platformer developed by The Skeleton Crew, will be launching on Switch in 2020. The game was originally set to be published by Unties.

Carrion, the "reverse horror" title announced in last year's Devolver Digital Showcase, will launch on Switch July 23.

