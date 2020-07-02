Xenoblade Patch Causing Sidequests to Not Display

If you like exploring, it may be worth avoiding the 1.1.2 update.

A patch to Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition was released last night, bringing the game to version 1.1.2. Alongside various changes such as fixing some subtitles in the Future Connected campaign and removing an exploit to skip one of the game's areas, one change has left players confused and frustrated.

A change to the Travel Guidance option in the Display Settings menu has tied the map icon for sidequests to the dotted navigation line that gives you a GPS-like route to your selected objective. Where you could previously turn off the navigation line without removing the sidequest icons from the map, you must now either have both on or neither. There was not previously an option to turn off the sidequest icons.

The official patch notes do mention a change was made to sidequest icons, but since the patch notes were only released in Japanese it's tough to say for sure what exactly the patch was meant to do. Some players (myself included) are not happy with the change since it was not announced in advance and hasn't been officially explained in English anywhere. It's also disappointing to those who prefer a middle ground between being told exactly where to go and being able to explore freely.