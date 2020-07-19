Episode 682: Xenoblade Routes: The Best

How to make a billion dollars.

Guillaume started his two week vacation, so this week is a board meeting of J&J+G Partners Inc.

Buckle-up, this is a meandering episode.

Greg's been playing Inti Creates' newest retro/modern platformer, Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2. It has a corgi in a mech, and he is concerned about justice. I'm not sure what else you need to hear. Greg also enjoys the game, so there's that too.

The crew has a lengthy digression into why they're not playing new games, but instead keep falling into "comfort food" during our current era of crisis. We're still playing Smash, Forza, Super Mega Baseball, and Xenoblade. All get touched-on for about half a second.

Donkey Kong Country and Natsume Championship Wrestling on SNES and The Immortal on NES joined the Nintendo Switch Online line-up this week, and RFN's plans for them are dark. Jon and James reveal their PPV for J&J Dream Wrestle Empire Super Stipulations.

Jon picked up both Mega Man X Legacy Collections. He's just getting started on Mega Man X, so resident expert James is here to give him a preview to what lies ahead. He also bought the HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro (Daemon X Machina Edition) for reasons unknown even to him. He is "a weird controller guy" though, so perhaps our answer lies there. If you want to ride your Switch with long handlebars then I have good news for you!

After the break we knock out a duo of listener mail. First up we incentivize Yoshi, then we make Nintendo a billion dollars with only our feet. You too can inspire absolute genius by sending us an email.