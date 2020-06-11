Everyday♪ Today's MENU for EMIYA Family Is Cooking Up A North American Release on Switch

I am the bone of my skillet.

Everyday♪ Today's MENU for EMIYA Family will be receiving a North American release, Aniplex announced Sunday as part of Aniplex Online Fest.

Based on the manga and anime series of the same title, Everyday♪ Today's MENU for EMIYA Family is a cooking game featuring characters from Fate/Stay Night. A region-locked trailer that has been re-uploaded by Gematsu shows gameplay similar to the Cooking Mama series where players complete quick-time actions in order to prepare various dishes with iconic Fate characters Rin Tohsaka, Sakura Matou, and King Arthur.

Everyday♪ Today's MENU for EMIYA Family was originally planned for a Japanese release in May but was delayed as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A new release date has not been announced for either Japan or North America. A post from the official Twitter account promised more news will be delivered on the official English website which is "coming soon".