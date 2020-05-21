More Switch Announcements On Guerrilla Collective Day 2

The indies keep on delivering.
Some more Switch announcements were made at day 2 of the Guerrilla Collective stream event:
- New DLC for Divinity: Original Sin 2 known as "The Four Rings Of Revellion" is now available, which includes a new questline as well as armor sets. As with the other DLCs, it is available now for free.
- Eldritch exploration platformer Vigil: The Long Night was shown, with a 2020 release from developers Glass Heart Games and publisher Another Indie Studio.
- Another take on the horror platformer, Source of Madness, will come to Switch from friends of the system Thunderful and developer Carry Castle. No release window was given.
- Colt Canyon from Headup will be out on Tuesday (June 16).
- Eight player party game Aeolis Tournament, originally tabbed for an April release, will now come out on July 16 and include online play.
- Skatebird developer Glass Bottom Games announced a delay to "early 2021" for the aerial skateboarding title, which was originally announced for 2020.
- New trailers were shown for Cyanide & Happiness: Freakocalypse, No Straight Roads ("summer", a slight delay from a previously announced June 30 launch), Eldest Souls, and 30XX.