GoNNER 2 Among Announcements At Guerrilla Collective Day 1

The Switch had a few new releases at day 1 of the Guerrilla Collective event.
- GoNNER 2, a sequel to the 2017 roguelite shooter, was announced by Raw Fury and developers Art in Heart for a 2020 release.
- Retro FPS Dusk, released on PC in 2018, will release on Switch on Hallowe'en. Similar to DOOM, the game features three different episodes of levels.
- Ysbyrd (YIIK) announced their next project, a top-down action RPG which involves protecting a young child in a war torn world. No Place For Bravery will release in 2021.
- Western-themed twin stick shooter West of Dead received an August release window.
- Night Call (modern taxicab adventure game) will hit Switch on June 24 and include content from the "Long Way Home" update.
- Swimsanity will have cross-platform online play, including rollback netcode, when it launches in summer.
- Doors of Insanity is a deck-builder which features over 70 card options, and the options to preserve a card after losing. It will launch in 2021 on consoles.
- 2D shooter Scourgebringer will release on Switch in 2020.