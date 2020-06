Six years and a new studio ago.

After six years of Energon recharge, the Transformers are coming back to Nintendo systems.

Transformers: Battlegrounds, a strategy game based on the long running toy franchise, will release on Switch October 23.

Battlegrounds will be the first Transformers game since 2014's Rise of the Dark Spark for Wii U. This new one will be developed by UK studio Coatsink and published by Outright Games.