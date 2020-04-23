Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Dropped from EVO 2020 Lineup, New Games Added to EVO Online

Time for the world to see rollback netcode in action.

As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the world's largest fighting game tournament is going online, and Smash Bros. fans will have to look elsewhere for a featured spot this year.

EVO announced the details of Evo Online, a five-week event with open online tournaments for four new games and special exhibitions for the original EVO 2020 lineup—with two big exceptions.

Marvel vs. Capcom 2, a legacy game with no official method of online play, is an obvious cut. Less obvious is the removal of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, marking the first EVO without a Smash game since 2012. Though EVO did not give a reason for removing Ultimate from their lineup, eSports consultant Rod Breslau believes it's due to the poor quality of Ultimate's online netcode.

Of the four games to be featured in Evo Online, two of them are or will be available on Switch: Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath and Skullgirls. Killer Instinct and Them's Fightin' Herds will also be featured. It's notable that all four games use a rollback solution for their online netcode as opposed to the controversial delay-based solution that most fighting games use. When EVO originally announced they would be running online tournaments, many fans expressed concern that every game in the EVO lineup used delay-based netcode.

Evo Online will begin on July 4th, and will have events every weekend through August 2nd.