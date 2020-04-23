Super Mega Baseball 3 Steps up to the Plate on May 13

A slight delay, but a new sports game will arrive on Switch soon.

Super Mega Baseball 3 will launch on Switch on May 13, according to developer Metalhead Software. Additionally, they are working on post-launch updates that will be released for free, including a Super Mega Baseball 2 Team Import tool and a major online gameplay feature.

The game will launch on multiple platforms and feature cross-platform play on Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC through the Pennant Race mode, which will also be playable on every platform free through a free trial.

Metalhead also released a video detailing the updates to the on-field experience, including how pitching, fielding, and hitting have changed. Check it out below.