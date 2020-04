The secret's out in the midst of the summer.

A girl who can change the seasons will have her adventure right at the point you'd want to change out of the summer heat.

Ary and the Secret of Seasons, the Modus Games-published action adventure game, will launch on Switch July 28. A new gameplay video has also been released:

As she attempts to find her brother and grow into the role of Guardian of Winter, Ary will summon biomes of specific seasons to explore her world.