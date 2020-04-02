SNK Gals' Fighters Launching On Switch Wednesday

Female focused fighter fights from forty-eight. (Also alliteration is awesome.)

SNK is observing the 30th anniversary of the Neo Geo with a special release of a classic portable fighter.

SNK Gals' Fighters, a 2000 Neo Geo Pocket Color fighting game, will be made available on the Switch eShop this Wednesday (April 29). This is the second NGPC game to be made available on Switch following a preorder bonus of Samurai Shodown II to coincide with the launch of the modern reboot in February.

The portable fighter features eight characters by default and two hidden characters, who are fighting in the Queen of Fighters tournament. 2018's SNK Heroines is considered a spiritual successor to this game.