Next Animal Crossing Update Contains Data For Events Through June

Make it beautiful, then go get hitched.

The release date for the next Animal Crossing update has dropped along with an event roadmap taking it into June.

The update will be available on Thursday (April 23), bringing the promised "Nature Day" event (April 23 - May 4), along with a "May Day" tour (May 1 - 7), "International Museum Day" (May 18 - 31), and "Wedding Season" (June).

Two returning characters will also appear: Redd will bring his Treasure Trawler and challenge residents to spot fakes while offering fine art, and Leif will open a garden shop. Reese and Cyrus will appear in the Wedding Season event.