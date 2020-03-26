We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Next Animal Crossing Update Contains Data For Events Through June

by Donald Theriault - April 21, 2020, 6:38 am PDT
Source: Nintendo

Make it beautiful, then go get hitched.

The release date for the next Animal Crossing update has dropped along with an event roadmap taking it into June.

The update will be available on Thursday (April 23), bringing the promised "Nature Day" event (April 23 - May 4), along with a "May Day" tour (May 1 - 7), "International Museum Day" (May 18 - 31), and "Wedding Season" (June).

Two returning characters will also appear: Redd will bring his Treasure Trawler and challenge residents to spot fakes while offering fine art, and Leif will open a garden shop. Reese and Cyrus will appear in the Wedding Season event.

Talkback

BlackNMild2k18 hours ago

The Museum is also opening up an Art Exhibit, so now we will be collecting Art!!!
and there will be varying bushes to now collect and cross breed.

I can only assume new fish and bugs probably get added on the under too, so that you are never really done collecting everything. LOL

