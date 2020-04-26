Episode 670: The Owltimate Copyright Infringement

Send European game devs to prison.

Greg took the week off to watch Roger Goodell get boo'd from his living room. In his place we are joined by Bill, host of many podcasts: Run Jump Stomp, Nintendo Switch Craft, StadiaCast, and 143 Pixels (where in March Bill hosted James' rantings about Taiko no Tatsujin).

Bill leads us into a conversation about the new Super Mario Marker 2 content: Super Mario Bros. 2 mushrooms, World Maker...world, and the Frog Suit for some reason. He too is playing Animal Crossing, leading credence to the theory that every human on Earth is in fact playing Animal Crossing at all times. Lastly, he has a few thoughts on Final Fantasy VII Remake. Guillaume is playing multiplayer "don't touch your face" simulator Heave Ho, and he's also completed Good Job! which he thinks might have been a bit of an overstated title. Lastly, Jon somehow ended up playing Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams - Owltimate Edition. I don't even know what to say here, so we talk about the fact that the European home computer software houses were full of thieves.

After the break we tackle an extended email on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on video game development, and the industry as a whole. As always, you can send us your questions here.

Thanks again to Bill for joining us this week.