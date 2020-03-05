Details Announced For Pokemon Sword And Shield Expansion Pass

Which way will you go - single or multi strike? (Or will you just choose to Smash?)

The closer of today's Nintendo Direct Mini was additional details on the Isle of Armor coming in June to Pokémon Sword and Shield.

The Isle of Armor will feature two separate towers, and the Pokémon Kubfu's form after evolving to Urshifu will be determined by which of the towers is explored fully first. Additional outfits and League Card designs will also be available, and the starting Pokémon will receive their Gigantamax forms as previously announced.

The base Sword and Shield games are now seeing raids for story-relevant Gigantamax Pokémon Cooperajah, Garbordor, Duraldon, and Charizard.