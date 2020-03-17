We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Nintendo Online Services Recovering From Extended Outage

by Donald Theriault - March 17, 2020, 9:14 am PDT
Discuss in talkback!

At least it wasn't on Thursday or Friday.

The eShop and all active Nintendo online games are in the process of recovering from an extended outage.

Currently online games are functioning, though users are unable to access the eShop either on the web or on a system. Nintendo of America has acknowledged the errors:

A common error message appears to be related to the Domain Name Service (DNS) information for the eShop: depending on the end user's provider of DNS services, a fix can take up to 48 hours to propogate.

