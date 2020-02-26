Spirit of the North Getting Signature Edition

An "emotionally stirring journey" where you play as a fox!

The next title to get the Signature Edition treatment is the beautiful looking Spirit of the North from Infuse Studio. This big physical release will include:

• Region-free copy of Spirit of the North

• Two limited edition enamel pins

• Original soundtrack CD

• Collector’s art card

• Numbered collector’s certificate

• Sturdy “Sierra” box with foam insert

• Outer sleeve featuring alternative artwork

You won't have to wait too long to get this in your hands, for the Signature Edition will be available to pre-order from the 6th March (3pm UK / 4pm CET / 7am PT) and will be priced at £39.99/$49.99/ €49.99, with the standard edition being £29.99/ €34.99/ $34.99. For more information and to pre-order you can visit Signature Edition's website by clicking here

