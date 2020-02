It won't be long before a few people will Unite Up once again

The Wonderful 101 Remastered has a date for general availability.

The remastered version of the 2013 Wii U game will release on May 19 in North America, 22 May in Europe, and 11 June in Japan. The US price will be $39.99.

As of press time, the Kickstarter campaign is still quoting an April 2020 delivery date for the game.