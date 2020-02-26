We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Harmonix Developed Music Mixing Game Fuser Launching In Fall 2020

by Donald Theriault - February 26, 2020, 6:16 am PST
Total comments: 1 Source: Harmonix

"Hey Tomko, give me a beat." "No."

Harmonix is returning to NIntendo platforms with its latest music game.

FUSER has been announced for a fall 2020 release on Switch. Developed by Harmonix and published by NCSoft, it will feature more than 100 licensed tracks to mix (as a DJ) among four tracks, but no turntable accessory will be required to play.

Among the licensed tracks to be included are "Don't Feel The Reaper" (Blue Oyster Cult), "Regulate" (Warren G & Nate Dogg), "All Star" (Smash Mouth) and "bad guy" (Billie Elish).

TheXenocide3 hours ago

Yeah, they need to add the RFN remix of Regulate.

