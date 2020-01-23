Update For Witcher 3 Adds PC Cross Save And New Graphics Options

Toss a coin to the absolute madmen.

The Witcher 3 has added a beefy new set of features in an update now available worldwide.

Full patch notes are available on the official Witcher 3 website, though the biggest deal is the ability to import save data from the PC versions of the game. The Switch will accept Steam saves as well as saves from the GOG service (owned by CDPR).

Also included in the patch were touch controls for Gwent's portable mode, and new graphical options. More text languages were brought worldwide, and voice languages will be made available worldwide in an upcoming update.