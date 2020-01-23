Nintendo Sales Panic: January 2020 US NPD Group Release

Found: A Friday morning release. Lost: The 3DS charts.

The NPD Group has released their survey of US console sales for January, showing a surprising bounceback for one of the Switch's most expensive titles.

All rankings based on revenue from the period of January 5 - February 1, unless otherwise noted.

Hardware

All systems were down year over year with hardware spending down 35% from January 2019. The Switch was the top-selling system for both unit and dollar sales, but even it couldn't avoid the decline compared to last year.

Software

Nintendo's sole retail software debut for January was Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore, which failed to crack the Switch top 10. For overall sales, Nintendo placed seven games in the top 20: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (7th), Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (8th), Ring Fit Adventure (9th), Pokémon Sword (12th), Luigi's Mansion 3 (13th), The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (15th), and Pokémon Shield (20th). Ring Fit's placement is a new high for the exercise RPG, while Breath of the Wild's run in the top 20 now stands at 33 of 34 months since release. 3rd party titles on Switch include NBA 2k20 (6th), Minecraft (11th), FIFA 20 (17th), Just Dance 2020 (18th), and Mortal Kombat 11 (19th).

January's report did not include the "handheld" (3DS) top ten software rankings, marking the first time since October 2004 that a "DS" was not included in the NPD report. The Switch top 10 is as follows: