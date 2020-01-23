Big Update Now Available For Sparklite + Giveaway

Packed with bunch of new features and game modes.
Developer Red Blue Games continues to support it's Action-Adventure title Sparklite, with another brand new update available. This Update 1.5 has a host of new features, upgrades and even game modes, including:
• New! Casual Game Mode - For an easier experience • New! Champion Game Mode - For the hardcore gamer looking to challenge themselves
• Updated save slot UI
• Enhanced boss fights
• New character in the Refuge
• New Baron cinematic
• Updated sinkholes
• Updated Furnaces
• Chopping grass now has a chance to drop Sparklite
• Thanks to active community we’ve also added lots of bug fixes and quality of life improvements
Publisher Merge Games has released a brand-new accolades trailer to accompany this new update, which you can check out below.
With help from Merge Games we are giving away a physical copy of the Signature Edition of Sparklite, and you can check our tweet below for more info on how to enter.
GIVEAWAY!— Nintendo World Report (@Nintendo_NWR) February 13, 2020
To celebrate Sparklite's latest 1.5 update we are teaming up with @MergeGamesLtd to give away a Sparklite Signature Edition!
To enter:
1⃣Follow us
2⃣❤️ & RT this post
Open worldwide, winner will be selected on Feb. 20. 🤠#Sparklite pic.twitter.com/EgPv7T5Kz2