Big Update Now Available For Sparklite + Giveaway

Packed with bunch of new features and game modes.

Developer Red Blue Games continues to support it's Action-Adventure title Sparklite, with another brand new update available. This Update 1.5 has a host of new features, upgrades and even game modes, including:

• New! Casual Game Mode - For an easier experience • New! Champion Game Mode - For the hardcore gamer looking to challenge themselves

• Updated save slot UI

• Enhanced boss fights

• New character in the Refuge

• New Baron cinematic

• Updated sinkholes

• Updated Furnaces

• Chopping grass now has a chance to drop Sparklite

• Thanks to active community we’ve also added lots of bug fixes and quality of life improvements

Publisher Merge Games has released a brand-new accolades trailer to accompany this new update, which you can check out below.

With help from Merge Games we are giving away a physical copy of the Signature Edition of Sparklite, and you can check our tweet below for more info on how to enter.