We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

Animal Crossing Direct To Air Thursday Morning

by Donald Theriault - February 18, 2020, 2:11 pm PST
Discuss in talkback! Source: Nintendo

Directs are always like timeshare presentations, but this one's literal.

We're about to get the hard pitch for Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

An Animal Crossing Direct presentation will air on Thursday, February 20 at 9 a.m. Eastern time, 6 a.m. Pacific, and 1500 CET. It will run for approximately 25 minutes.

The presentation is timed to happen one month to the day of New Horizons's release.

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement