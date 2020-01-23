Animal Crossing Direct To Air Thursday Morning

Directs are always like timeshare presentations, but this one's literal.

We're about to get the hard pitch for Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

An Animal Crossing Direct presentation will air on Thursday, February 20 at 9 a.m. Eastern time, 6 a.m. Pacific, and 1500 CET. It will run for approximately 25 minutes.

Tune in on February 20 at 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m ET for a roughly 25-minute livestreamed #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons Direct, featuring an in-depth look at Nook Inc.’s Deserted Island Getaway Package! pic.twitter.com/3j4EaUw8Pl — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 18, 2020

The presentation is timed to happen one month to the day of New Horizons's release.