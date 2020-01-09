Platinum Games Opens Kickstarter For Remastered The Wonderful 101: Switch Version Already Funded

April delivery date for a lost Wii U game.

Platinum Games is bringing back one of their past projects on the Switch.

The developer is self-publishing a remastered version of 2013 Wii U game The Wonderful 101 and is currently taking reservations for the game on Kickstarter. The original goal of $50,000 US for a Switch version was met in under 20 minutes, with stretch goals for ports to other consoles.

Platinum is working with The Yetee for bonus reward fufillment, Nighthawk Interactive, and per an interview with Gematsu Dangen Entertainment is "helping". Dangen has been accused in recent months of multiple cases of executive sexual harassment, withholding payments from independent developers, and creating a toxic work environment.

The minimum buy in for a copy of the game is US$36 (code) or $41 (physical): quoted delivery is stated as April.