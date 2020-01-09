We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Platinum Games Opens Kickstarter For Remastered The Wonderful 101: Switch Version Already Funded

by Donald Theriault - February 3, 2020, 12:29 pm PST
Total comments: 8 Source: Kickstarter, Gematsu

April delivery date for a lost Wii U game.

Platinum Games is bringing back one of their past projects on the Switch.

The developer is self-publishing a remastered version of 2013 Wii U game The Wonderful 101 and is currently taking reservations for the game on Kickstarter. The original goal of $50,000 US for a Switch version was met in under 20 minutes, with stretch goals for ports to other consoles.

Platinum is working with The Yetee for bonus reward fufillment, Nighthawk Interactive, and per an interview with Gematsu Dangen Entertainment is "helping". Dangen has been accused in recent months of multiple cases of executive sexual harassment, withholding payments from independent developers, and creating a toxic work environment.

The minimum buy in for a copy of the game is US$36 (code) or $41 (physical): quoted delivery is stated as April.

Talkback

mereel13 hours ago

Lame. This should remain exclusive. So Nintendo funds the creation of this work of art, only for Platinum to demand multi-platform release on competitors machines. Not cool, Platinum.

Khushrenada13 hours ago

What is my reward for helping beta test the Switch under the code name Wii U?

nickmitch12 hours ago

Is it bad that I don't want to support it getting ported to other platforms, but might give once it hits the mark because of stickers?

Edit: Nevermind, that sticker set is in a tier that's a bit too rich for my blood at the moment.

Mop it up11 hours ago

I thought Nintendo owned the IP for The Wonderful 101, or at least the publishing rights, but I guess they don't? Did Platinum buy it back or something?

broodwars11 hours ago

Quote from: Mop

I thought Nintendo owned the IP for The Wonderful 101, or at least the publishing rights, but I guess they don't? Did Platinum buy it back or something?

Considering how poorly Wonderful 101 sold on Wii U (IIRC, it was somewhere in the low 1000s. Club Nintendo was practically giving that game away), I wouldn't be surprised if Platinum used some of their Tencent money to buy the rights back. Platinum's trying to build up their own library of titles lately (as opposed to doing projects for other companies), so that would make sense.

I've never understood the love for Wonderful 101, but maybe with the changes Platinum's said they plan on making to the game (including a UI update & adding a real Easy difficulty setting), maybe I can get into it.

TOPHATANT1238 hours ago

$50,000 is nothing, it's like the salary of a single programmer. I'm inclined to think this is more of a marketing strategy

ejamer8 hours ago

KickStarter is weird. If they list a realistic goal for fundraising, nobody will back. If they list a ridiculously low value like $50,000 then the project will get more attention because it funds quickly and wildly exceeds the requested total, even though the requested total wasn't at all realistic.

I'm ok with them doing this.

However, I'm kind of bummed out about Wii U in general. It was never an awesome system, but the way developers - including Nintendo - are actively removing exclusives by releasing new versions makes it one of the most pointless systems ever to hold onto. (Weirdly, the re-releases are also a disincentive to upgrading, since so many games for the console are already in my collection.)

ShayminDonald Theriault, News Editor7 hours ago

Quote from: TOPHATANT123

$50,000 is nothing, it's like the salary of a single programmer. I'm inclined to think this is more of a marketing strategy

Or to cover the costs of producing the physical version (so basically, paying back Nighthawk). From the sound of it, the Switch port was pretty much ready to go for an April launch.

