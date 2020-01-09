Fire Emblem Heroes Adding Subscription Service In Next Version Update

It worked for Mario Kart Tour; will it work for the big moneymaker of Nintendo's mobile efforts?

Fire Emblem Heroes is the latest game to jump onto monthly subscriptions.

The "Feh Pass" was introduced in a video presentation timed for the game's third anniversary, and will cost $9.49/€11.49 a month. The major feature will be two "Resplendent" Heroes - new skins for existing Heroes that also provide a ten point statistical increase - per month, with the option to purchase missed ones as well.

Other features of the pass are special ingame quests for rewards, the option to expand the Summoner Support to three characters, a "Re-act" option to roll back turns, and the ability to spend all stamina at once automatically.