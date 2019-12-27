Burger Time Party Demo Now Available

Generally you don't want to stand on your burgers, but what do I know?

XSEED is offering a demo for one of their 2019 releases that allows for a lot of practice with multiple modes.

A demo for Burger Time Party is now on the Switch eShop. Four modes are included in the demo: the Solo Burger singleplayer mode, the co-op capable "Main Burger", the competitive "Battle Burger", and the arcade mode "Challenge Burger".

Burger Time Party was also included in the eShop New Year's Sale at 30% off in North America for a current MSRP of $13.99 US.