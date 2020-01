And with your choice of preorder incentives.

The end of February will be all right for fighting on Switch.

Samurai Shodown will launch in North America on the 25th of February, as first revealed by an entry on the Nintendo game list and later confirmed by SNK. The MSRP will be $49.99 in the US and $59.99 in Canada.

Preordering the physical version will include a Switch controller skin (attached) while digital preloads are available now with a 10% discount.