Legendary Visual Noval The House In Fata Morgana Announced For Switch Release

Not its first rodeo on a Nintendo platform... if you're in Japan.

The Switch's book club is about to get a major new member.

The House in Fata Morgana has been announced for Switch in a post on their Pixiv account. Although the game is described as "almost done" in the post, no release date information is available.

Originally developed for PC and iOS, House was later ported to 3DS in Japan only, as well as a localized version on PlayStation Vita and PS4 published by Limited Run Games. An amnesiac spirit wakes up in a mansion and is guided to various points in the past in an attempt to restore their memories.