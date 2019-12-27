We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Popular PC Adventure Later Alligator Locates 2020 Switch Release

by Donald Theriault - January 4, 2020, 3:17 pm PST
Discuss in talkback! Source: Smallbu Animation

It's got style and styyyyyyyyyyle. Right, Vinny?

A recent cult adventure hit has been announced for Switch release this year.

Later Alligator, the crocodilian point-and-click adventure that released on PC last year, has been confirmed for a 2020 release by Smallbu Animation, the artists of the game.

Developed by Virginian independent studio Pillow Fight, Later Alligator starts Pat, an alligator who is drawn into a conspiracy that could destroy his hometown of Alligator New York City. It also features a soundtrack by 2Mello.

