Popular PC Adventure Later Alligator Locates 2020 Switch Release

A recent cult adventure hit has been announced for Switch release this year.

Later Alligator, the crocodilian point-and-click adventure that released on PC last year, has been confirmed for a 2020 release by Smallbu Animation, the artists of the game.

LATER ALLIGATOR IS COMING TO SWITCH!!!

Developed by Virginian independent studio Pillow Fight, Later Alligator starts Pat, an alligator who is drawn into a conspiracy that could destroy his hometown of Alligator New York City. It also features a soundtrack by 2Mello.