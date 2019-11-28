Skellboy Has A New Launch Date And A Sale To Celebrate

The colorful action-RPG launches January 30, 2020 with a 10 percent discount.

After a brief delay, Skellboy has a new release date that takes it just a month into the new year: January 30, 2020. As a way of making up for the delay, publisher Fabraz is also offering a 10 percent pre-purchase discount starting on January 20.

Skellboy takes place in a vibrant, pixelated world reminiscent of Paper Mario. Gameplay involves swapping body parts to gain new abilities and picking up different weapons to slay your enemies. You can check out an updated launch trailer below: