This party-brawler whisks together Mario Party and Overcooked.

One of the multiplayer games announced during today's Indie World presentation, Bake N' Switch is a party-brawler that sees players work as a team to complete cooking-based objectives in a variety of environments. It presents a much more frantic and action-based gameplay loop than Overcooked but also features a PVP mode.

Bake N' Switch will be available on Switch in Summer 2020.