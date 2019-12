The co-op action RPG is launching with full cross-play.

During the Indie World Showcase, Phoenix Labs announced that their co-op action RPG Dauntless will be releasing on Nintendo Switch today with cross-platform play.

The Switch release will come with "Stormchasers", a new content update releasing for free on all platforms. Stormchasers will include a new mission type called Escalation where players will fight monsters back-to-back in an experience that features roguelike elements.