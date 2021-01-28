Other News From The February 17 Nintendo Direct

Strap in, a 50 minute show means a lot to go over.
Other items of note from today's Nintendo Direct:
- A new title "Neon White" was announced from Annapurna Interactive and developer Ben Esposito (Donut County). The stylish first person shooter is due for a "winter 2021" release.
- NIS America will be handling publishing duties for World's End Club from Too Kyo Games, which features a scenario from Zero Escape series writer Kotaro Uchikoshi and Danganronpa producer Kazutaka Kodaka. The adventure begins May 28.
- Following the remake of Trials of Mana, Square Enix is remaking 1999 PlayStation RPG Legend of Mana on June 24, with options for original and arranged music as well as optional enemy encounters. Square also revealed the English release date for the Saga Frontier remake (April 15).
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection showed off the characters for local co-op ahead of next week's release: barrier specialist Barry, knight carrier Kerry, and bridge constructor Archie.
- Capcom Arcade Stadium is now available for download: 1942 will be the free entry, while Ghosts and Goblins will be free until the release of Ghosts and Goblins Resurrection. The other three packs, covering 1984 - 88/1989 - 92/1992 - 2001, will retail for US$14.99 with a $5 discount (US$39.99) for buying the three as a bundle.
- Originally leaked by several ratings authorities, Telltale's Tales from the Borderlands (a cinematic adventure game set in the Borderlands universe) will come to Switch on March 24.
- The 2000s Ninja Gaiden games will come to Switch in the "Ninja Gaiden Master Collection" on June 10, consisting of Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, and lost Wii U launch title Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge.
- 2017 3DS title Miitopa will be expanded for May 21 release on Switch. Among the new features are additional character customization (makeup, wigs) and optional mounts.
- Oda Nobunaga and other warriors of the Sengoku period will clash in Samurai Warriors 5 in the summer.
- Star Wars Hunters is a new free-to-play competitive shooter set between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens. It is slated to launch sometime in 2021.
- Velan Studios (Mario Kart Live) have partnered with EA for Knockout City, launching May 21 (check out our hands-on preview for more).
- Critically acclaimed independent title The Outer Wilds will blast off on Switch: tenatively, it is due for summer.
- Nintendo is getting back into super heroes - or super heroines, as DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power will launch on June 4 published by Nintendo.
- The update for Animal Crossing's Mario celebration will go live on February 25, with the items being available for sale on March 1. Among the goods include dropping Thwomps and a pair of fully functional warp pipes for island navigation.
- Hades will receive a physical release on March 19, along with an artbook and digital download code for the game's soundtrack.